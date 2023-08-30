Harrogate Town player ratings littered with fours and fives as they are caught at sixes and sevens
An under-strength Blackburn Rovers took them to the cleaners to expose the gulf in class between the Championship and League Two.
Mark Oxley – very badly exposed, a save with his feet late on at least drew a cheer 6
Kayne Ramsay – one good cross on the run 6
Warren Burrell – conceded the penalty on a difficult night 4
Will Smith – failed to cut out a through-ball for the first and gave the ball away for the second 4
Liam Gibson – no Harrogate defender had a good night 5
George Thomson – worked hard but not much he could do 5
George Horbury – given the run-around in midfield 5
Levi Sutton – showed a hunger for the ball in midfield 6
Adam Odoh – alive to a couple of loose passes, the fact he was substituted at half-time was probably a compliment 6
Matty Daly – ineffective up front 5
Jack Muldoon – dragged his chance wide when one-on-one 6
Substitutes:
Sam Folarin (for Odoh, HT) – looked bright, at least 6
Anthony O'Connor (for M Daly, HT) – unable to shore things up 5
Luke Armstrong (for Horbury, HT) – saw little of the ball 5
James Daly (for Muldoon, 61) – likewise 5
Not used: Thomas, McDonald, Foulds, O'Boyle.