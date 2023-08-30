All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Harrogate Town player ratings littered with fours and fives as they are caught at sixes and sevens

Harrogate Town were on the wrong end of an 8-0 hammering in the League Cup second round.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Aug 2023, 22:16 BST

An under-strength Blackburn Rovers took them to the cleaners to expose the gulf in class between the Championship and League Two.

Mark Oxley – very badly exposed, a save with his feet late on at least drew a cheer 6

Kayne Ramsay – one good cross on the run 6

WASTED CHANCE: Harrogate Town's Jack MuldoonWASTED CHANCE: Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon
WASTED CHANCE: Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warren Burrell – conceded the penalty on a difficult night 4

Will Smith – failed to cut out a through-ball for the first and gave the ball away for the second 4

Liam Gibson – no Harrogate defender had a good night 5

George Thomson – worked hard but not much he could do 5

George Horbury – given the run-around in midfield 5

Levi Sutton – showed a hunger for the ball in midfield 6

Adam Odoh – alive to a couple of loose passes, the fact he was substituted at half-time was probably a compliment 6

Matty Daly – ineffective up front 5

Jack Muldoon – dragged his chance wide when one-on-one 6

Substitutes:

Sam Folarin (for Odoh, HT) – looked bright, at least 6

Anthony O'Connor (for M Daly, HT) – unable to shore things up 5

Luke Armstrong (for Horbury, HT) – saw little of the ball 5

James Daly (for Muldoon, 61) – likewise 5

Not used: Thomas, McDonald, Foulds, O'Boyle.

Related topics:Mark OxleyBlackburn RoversLeague TwoJack MuldoonGeorge Thomson