Harrogate Town player ratings littered with fours and fives as they are caught at sixes and sevens

Harrogate Town were on the wrong end of an 8-0 hammering in the League Cup second round.

An under-strength Blackburn Rovers took them to the cleaners to expose the gulf in class between the Championship and League Two.

Mark Oxley – very badly exposed, a save with his feet late on at least drew a cheer 6

Kayne Ramsay – one good cross on the run 6

WASTED CHANCE: Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon

Warren Burrell – conceded the penalty on a difficult night 4

Will Smith – failed to cut out a through-ball for the first and gave the ball away for the second 4

Liam Gibson – no Harrogate defender had a good night 5

George Thomson – worked hard but not much he could do 5

George Horbury – given the run-around in midfield 5

Levi Sutton – showed a hunger for the ball in midfield 6

Adam Odoh – alive to a couple of loose passes, the fact he was substituted at half-time was probably a compliment 6

Matty Daly – ineffective up front 5

Jack Muldoon – dragged his chance wide when one-on-one 6

Substitutes:

Sam Folarin (for Odoh, HT) – looked bright, at least 6

Anthony O'Connor (for M Daly, HT) – unable to shore things up 5

Luke Armstrong (for Horbury, HT) – saw little of the ball 5

James Daly (for Muldoon, 61) – likewise 5