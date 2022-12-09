Harrogate Town postponement denies Simon Weaver difficult choices he was looking forward to

The news that Harrogate Town’s League Two match against Northampton Town has been postponed has allowed Simon Weaver to avoid having to make some difficult choices – but there should now be more on the way.

A frozen pitch saw the game called off on Saturday morning.

The news was disappointing for the Sulphurites as they looked to build on consecutive League Two wins but it should leave them stronger for their next match, at Doncaster Rovers on December 17.

Joe Mattock’s suspension is now over and Weaver had been hoping to have Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattinson back from injury against the Cobblers. Seven days’ more work should ensure they are ready for Rovers.

But centre-back Kyle Ferguson impressed at Rochdale, deputising for Mattock in his first league appearance since August. When Muldoon pulled up injured the day before, Josh Coley was drafted in and scored his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win.

"It's good selection dilemmas," said manager Weaver. "It's really good knowing lads have been working hard so when the opportunity arises, they're ready.

"We could feel in training they were dedicated to what they were doing."