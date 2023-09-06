HARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver has confirmed that he will hold talks with striker Luke Armstrong on Thursday morning to determine that his 'mind is clear' regarding a re-introduction to the first-team fold after Wrexham confirmed that they would not be appealing against the EFL's decision to reject his deadline-day move.

The Red Dragons had lined up a deal to sign the unsettled forward for a club record fee.

But the Hollywood-backed League Two side failed to get documents filed before 11pm on deadline day and the move collapsed, much to the dismay of the 27-year-old.

Despite contemplating an appeal, Wrexham have now officially abandoned their bid to sign Armstrong and apologised to the player and Harrogate for not completing the transfer in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Offering a Harrogate perspective, manager Simon Weaver, whose side visit Gillingham on Saturday, said: "I think everybody involved in this potential transfer needed closure.

"We know now that we will have Luke Armstrong with us until January at least and that is a huge boost to us because Luke is a very good player.

“For both Luke and the club now it’s about moving forward. To do that, we will be sitting down with Luke tomorrow (Thursday) at training to make sure his mind is clear and that he is happy to return to match action.

“If you are to perform to the best of your ability then it’s important that you have that happiness.

"Beyond that, if Luke feels ready to return it’s a straightforward footballing decision for Paul Thirlwell (assistant) and I.“Of course, as manager, I have full allegiance to Harrogate Town but emotionally Luke has been through quite the rollercoaster in the last seven days.

“Both Luke and his partner were excited by something new happening in their life and a lot of energy went into that, so we need to make sure that he is alright. If not, we have to do everything we can to make sure he will be in the future.

“While these discussions were ongoing, Luke trained with the squad on Monday and he applied himself brilliantly and that is something which was clear for all to see in the games leading up to this potential move.

“With a potential appeal still in the air, we elected not to include Luke against Nottingham Forest U21s, but he was there supporting his team-mates. We have a great group of lads and Luke will find it easy to fit back in with them again.