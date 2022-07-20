The 24-year-old has joined following a successful trial period where he has impressed in three friendly games in a right wing-back role to earn a permanent contract.

Wright broke into the Mariners' line-up in 2019-20 and secured a two-year contract that summer.

Injury issues have hampered his progress at Blundell Park since, with his deal finishing at Grimsby at the end of June.

Latest Harrogate Town signing Max Wright. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

He said: "It's a massive change, but one I think is for the better for me, I'm really excited to see what I can do for Harrogate.

"I've enjoyed all my three games here so far and thankfully it has been enough to earn a contract.

"I want to bring excitement on the pitch, I like to go out and drive at people, I'm very attacking and always look to get the ball into the box.

"I want to play as many games as possible, help the team keep clean sheets and score as many goals as possible, while helping out scoring and setting up as many goals as I can."

So far this summer, Harrogate have brought in five defenders in the shape of Kyle Ferguson, Joe Mattock, Miles Welch-Hayes, Jaheim Headley and Lewis Richards alongside a new keeper in Peter Jameson.