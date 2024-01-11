Harrogate Town transfer latest: Veteran keeper returns 'home' on full-time deal after switching from League One club
The 33-year-old, in his second spell at the club, returned on an emergency loan last month and has made six appearances.
Promoted on two occasions at Town and with over 190 appearances to his name, Belshaw has made the full-time switch back to Wetherby Road from Bristol Rovers.
He is set to feature against Forest Green, where he spent a temporary spell earlier this term, this weekend.
Belshaw said: "I have some unbelievable memories at this football club from my first time here. I sat down with the manager after the Notts County game and discussed the possibility of coming back on a full-time basis.
"The move was something that I was keen to do. After that, there was a lot of conversations taking place, but my side of it was straightforward. I am absolutely buzzing to be back."
Manager Simon Weaver added: "I am delighted to get this deal for Belly over the line. The fans have made their feelings clear for a number of weeks now so I’m sure they will be equally pleased.
"He has returned a better player than he was in his first spell and I think that comes from the experience he has gained at this level and the level above. He is like an outfield player in terms of his ability with the ball at his feet.”