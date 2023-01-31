Harrogate Town have signed Belgian under-21 winger Kazeem Olaigbe on loan from Southampton at the second time of asking.

He joins former team-mate Kayne Ramsey, who joined from the Saints in August.

The Sulphurites had hoped to sign Anderlecht product Olaigbe then, but he opted instead for Scottish Premiership side Ross County, which means he now joins with 25 matches' experience under his belt, rather than as a rookie.

He has two goals and an assist this season, all in the Scottish League Cup.

“Kazeem is a player who we watched a bit of in the summer," explained Harrogate's head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry. "He ended up going to play for Ross County and has played a lot of football.

"That experience is undoubtedly something which will have improved him as a player so hopefully he can come here and kick-on again.

“He is an exciting winger with a burst of pace and is someone who we believe can have a huge influence at the top end of the pitch.”