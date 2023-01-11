Harrogate Town transfer news: Former Bradford City club captain joins Sulphurites

FORMER BRADFORD City club captain Anthony O'Connor has made his return to Yorkshire after becoming Harrogate Town's second signing of the January transfer window.

The experienced defender, 30, has joined the club from League One strugglers Morecambe.

Cork-born O'Connor spent three years at City before moving across the Pennines and made over 100 appearances for the Bantams.

His previous clubs also include Aberdeen, Plymouth Argyle with the centre-half starting his career at Blackburn Rovers.

Anthony O'Connor. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

In his first season with Morecambe in 2021-22, O’Connor racked up 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and had made 16 appearances in all competitions this term.

Manager Simon Weaver said: "Anthony was our first choice on the list of centre halves available and is a really big signing for us.

“We have pored through all the coverage and know that we are acquiring a resilient character who has proven leadership qualities, can read the game defensively and also distribute it well.

“We have been shipping too many straight forward goals throughout the season and we’ve got to tidy that aspect up, because going forward we are proving to be a handful.”

The arrival of O'Connor follows on from the signing of another defender earlier in the window, in the shape of full-back Josh Sims, who has joined the Sulphurites following a successful trial period with the club.

The 25-year-old had spent most of his career in America representing several clubs including Greenville FC, South Carolina United and Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

