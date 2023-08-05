All Sections
Harrogate Town transfer news: Former Middlesbrough and Hartlepool striker Luke Armstrong 'makes himself unavailable for selection' for League Two opener at Doncaster Rovers

UNSETTLED Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong has 'made himself unavailable for selection' for Saturday afternoon's League Two opener at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

The Sulphurites star player, 27, has been the subject of interest from clubs in Scotland, League One and League Two following his feats with the North Yorkshire club, where he scored 16 goals last term.

Harrogate chief Simon Weaver recently confirmed that the club had received offers for the player, but said that they would only sell for a “significant” sum of money.

Speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver said: “There was a bit of interest last week, a couple of tentative enquiries, and they have been followed up this week which isn't ideal, given that the season starts on Saturday and we are towards the end of the transfer window.

"There’s a League Two club interested and a couple from League One as well. Bids have been made but we have turned them down."

A Harrogate statement on their Twitter feed ahead of the game at Doncaster said: "After lengthy discussions with the Manager, Luke Armstrong has made himself unavailable for selection this afternoon amid a number of transfer bids from other clubs."

