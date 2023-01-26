News you can trust since 1754
Harrogate Town transfer news: Perseverance pays off as League Two side sign 'big unit' Tom Eastman from rivals Colchester United

HARROGATE have secured their fourth defensive addition of the January transfer window in the shape of experienced centre-half Tom Eastman.

By Leon Wobschall
2 minutes ago

The 31-year-old has arrived from fellow League Two outfit Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season and follows on from the signings of Matty Foulds, Anthony O'Connor and Toby Sims.

Colchester stalwart Eastman joined the U's from Ipswich Town in 2011 and has made over 400 appearances for the Essex-based club, winning the club’s Player of the Year award on four separate occasions.

In his early time at Portman Road, he was named as the academy player of the year for the 2009-10 season.

New Harrogate Town signing Tom Eastman (left) is greeted by manager Simon Weaver (right). Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Commenting on his latest signing, Town manager Simon Weaver said: "We’re really pleased to have Tom with us for the remainder of the season, he’s another big unit, is experienced and reads the game ever so well.

“You don’t play over 400 times at this level if you haven’t got that sharp instinct of defending your own goal and that’s a key ingredient to his game.

“He’s a player we identified some time ago, he’s very comfortable on the ball and for me is very underestimated as a footballer, he’s a lovely guy too and we have taken to him immediately.

“It’s been hard at times to bring in this calibre of player, but we’ve stuck to it and are delighted the opportunities have arisen to bring the players in that we have so far.”

Eastman is available for the Sulphurites' weekend home game against Sutton United at the EnviroVent Stadium.

