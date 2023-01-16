Harrogate Town forward Emmanuel Ilesanmi has joined National League North Scarborough Athletic on a month-long work experience loan.

The 18-year-old is an academy product who signed his first professional contract in August. He has made four first-team appearances this season on top of two last, but is yet to score a goal.

His only start for the Sulphurites came at home to Stockport County in the League Cuo in August and he has not featured since coming off the bench at Rochdale in early August.

Former Harrogate players Joe Cracknell and Bailey Gooda have been key figures in the Seadogs' promotion push. They currently sit fifth in the sixth tier.

