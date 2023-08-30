Harrogate Town transfer news: Simon Weaver plans to shut up shop with irreplaceable Luke Armstrong staying put

Even after a chastening 8-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek, Simon Weaver is not expecting to add to his Harrogate Town squad on deadline day and their failure to land a replacement for Luke Armstrong means he is not banking on losing anyone either.

IRREPALCEABLE: Harrogate Town centre-forward Luke Armstrong

That is set to be that, with Weaver content to work with this 24-man squad.

Armstrong, top scorer in both previous seasons at Wetherby Road, made himself unavailable for the first two matches – both won – to force a move but has returned.

Weaver scoured the League One market for an available striker who could fill the hole the 27-year-old son of former Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers striker Alun would leave, and came up blank.

"We haven't managed to get a replacement in, that's the top and bottom of it," said Weaver, who has consistently said it would be the only way he would allow Armstrong to leave.

"There's been a bit of interest from one club (thought to be Milton Keynes Dons) over the last few days but we said all along we're not going to make someone at our level stronger and us weaker unless we have a top replacement we think can replace his physical attributes, his mobility, his goal power.

"At the minute not many people at League One level – because we think he's good enough to strive for that – are giving up their No 9s."

Harrogate have won two and lost three of their opening League Two matches. The side outclassed by Blackburn in the League Cup second round featured eight changes from the XI which beat Mansfield Town.

Unless they reach the FA Cup third round, Harrogate will not face opponents of Blackburn’s quality again this season but Weaver wants them to learn from it.