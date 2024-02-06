Harrogate Town up for double in monthly awards but ex-Leeds United assistant and former striker stand in way

Simon Weaver is one of four candidates for League Two's January managers award after taking the Sulphurites into play-off contention with 10 points from four unbeaten matches to start 2024, and forward Abraham Odoh is on the players’ shortlist.

Both are up against some familiar names.

In Weaver’s case it is former Leeds United assistant manager Karl Robinson and Graham Coughlin, who led Newport County to the fourth round of the FA Cup, as well as Crewe Alexandra's Lee Bell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson, who was No 2 to Sam Allardyce for the last four matches of the Whites' 2022-23 Premier League campaign, was handed the Salford City job in January and started with eight points from his first four games. His unbeaten start continued with last weekend's 3-1 win at home to Wrexham.

Newport's Cup run did not disrupt their league form, Coughlin's side conceding just once in three games.

Meanwhile, Bell bounced back from a winless December with four wins from five to start the new year.

Weaver has been Harrogate manager since May 2009, and a league manager for three-and-a-half seasons.

CONTENDER: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

No 10 Odoh’s outstanding goal in the win over Doncaster Rovers was the highlight of his month but the 24-year-old followed it up with another at Forest Green Rovers, as well as two assists.

He is up against a striker whose League Two career has taken off this season after a difficult season at Wetherby Road.

Braces in the first two games of 2024 – the second of them at Bradford City’s Valley Parade – have taken Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi to 13 league goals of the season – 12 more than he managed in Harrogate colours in 2021-22.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is also in contention for the award, along with Notts County winger Jordi Jones.

WONDER GOAL: Harrogate Town's Abraham Odoh

Fletcher joined Wrexham when they failed to complete the paperwork to sign Luke Armstrong from Harrogate in time in August, but missed the last two months of the year with knee surgery. He returned with a New Year’s Day hat-trick against Barrow, adding another goal versus Wimbledon.