HARROGATE TOWN boss Simon Weaver wants his players to maintain their consistent performance levels after a derby win at Doncaster Rovers significantly boosted their League Two survival hopes.

Late goals from Luke Armstrong and substitute Alex Pattison saw Town collect a well-deserved 2-0 triumph over a lacklustre Rovers – who were booed off at the end by their fans – and Weaver felt his side got stronger as the game went on and fully deserved to take all three points.

“I thought we started well and, after losing our way a little, then got better in possession as the game went on,” he said. “We also kept our shape better out of possession and, in the second half, we were the better side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve now got a huge game against Crawley on Saturday and must maintain this consistency, which the players are demanding of themselves at the moment.”

DELIGHTED: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Weaver said goal-scorer Pattison was close to starting the game, but was pleased he went on to gave the desierd impact once he did come off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex was unbelievable in training yesterday, but we kept the same lads because they have been playing well,” said Weaver.

“But Danny (Grant) tired a little and it’s good to look at your bench and know you have good players available to come on and it was a fantastic strike to make it 2-0.