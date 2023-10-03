All Sections
Harrogate Town v AFC Wimbledon: Sulphurites look to get on a ‘roll’ with third straight win

HARROGATE TOWN beat MK Dons at the weekend to record back-to-back League Two wins for the first time this season, but Simon Weaver insists that his team need to see off AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night before they can be considered to be on a roll.
By Rhys Howell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:45 BST

The Sulphurites came out on top in just two of their opening seven league fixtures, but appear to have turned something of a corner having taken seven points from the last nine on offer.

That mini-unbeaten run has seen them pull seven points clear of the bottom two, and although encouraged, Harrogate's manager isn't getting too carried away.

"It's a start, but I wouldn't say we've got momentum yet, we've got to earn that right," Weaver said.

MORE OF THE SAME PLEASE: Harrogate Town boss, Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce RollinsonMORE OF THE SAME PLEASE: Harrogate Town boss, Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
MORE OF THE SAME PLEASE: Harrogate Town boss, Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"With five games in October, there's an opportunity to build on momentum and the feel-good factor off the back of a win, particularly a gritty away performance.

"So Tuesday is a huge game in terms of building proper momentum. We want to go into Saturday's fixture with three wins back-to-back under our belt."

Winger Abraham Odoh and midfielder Levi Sutton face late fitness tests, however striker Luke Armstrong has returned to training after illness and will be available to face the Dons.

