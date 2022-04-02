The influential midfielder had to be replaced in the second half of last weekend’s 3-0 success at Scunthorpe United with a knee problem and it remains to be seen whether he will recover in time to take on the U’s.

“Patto felt something behind his knee, it was sore in the area where the hamstring meets that part of his leg,” manager Weaver explained.

“We’ll have to assess him between now and Saturday and see how he manages in training.

Harrogate Town's Alex Pattison.

“We’re still not sure yet if he’s going to be okay for Colchester,” he added.

“But, the good news is that it’s nothing serious, it’s not an injury that is going to keep him out long-term.”

Town have already lost the services of a number of key players, with on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Lewis Richards the latest to discover that he will not feature again this term.

The 20-year-old defender pulled his groin early on in last week’s home loss to Leyton Orient, with a scan establishing that the severity of the damage to the muscle will keep him out for some time.

Fellow loan star Brahima Diarra has also returned to parent club, Championship side Huddersfield Town, after injuring an ankle at Bristol Rovers.

Skipper Josh Falkingham is another who will have to sit out the remainder of 2021/22 with a foot problem, as will left-back Lewis Page.

“It has been an extremely tough season in terms of injuries,” Weaver added.