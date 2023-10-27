Harrogate Town v CreweHARROGATE TOWN manager Simon Weaver believes his players have to break through the “psychological barrier” in order to improve their home form.

Tuesday saw Harrogate Town suffer a third consecutive comprehensive defeat on home soil. Their 4-1 loss to Mansfield was their fourth in a row at Wetherby Road in all competitions.

Their away form has, by complete contrast, been excellent and seen them come out on top in each of their previous three League Two matches.

So, why can’t Town do the business in their own back yard, where, in theory, life should be easier?

HOME RULE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

According to manager Simon Weaver, the main problem is that his players are currently playing with apprehension.

“We’ve been doing great away from home and the fans who travel with us are seeing passionate performances, very good performances that are deserving of wins, but at home we are a shadow of ourselves,” said Weaver, ahead of today’s home clash against fifth-placed Crew Alexandra.

“We’ve got to break through the psychological barrier at home, which is apprehension.

“We looked scared to have a strike (against Mansfield) in case people were booed. I mean, come on, it’s not a threatening atmosphere yet a few looked overwhelmed on Tuesday.

“Players are hesitating (in front of goal) but I can’t believe it is through fear of recrimination from me, but if so, we’ve still got to be bigger men than that and be prepared to fail sometimes by having a go.