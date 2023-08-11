SIMON WEAVER says he can take plenty of encouragement from the fact that almost the entirety of his first-team squad have played a part in Harrogate Town’s positive start to 2023/24.

The League Two Sulphurites were among the bookmakers’ pre-season favourites for relegation but have kicked off the new campaign with two wins and two clean-sheets.

And while he was quick to stress that it would be premature to get too excited about results, the Town chief believes that the performance levels of all 18 players who featured during those 1-0 successes over Doncaster Rovers and Carlisle United bodes well for what lies ahead.

Town are back in league action this Saturday with Forest Green Rovers the visitors to Wetherby Road.

SEEING IT OUT: Harrogate Town have won their opening games in league and cup by the odd goal. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“It’s been a real squad effort and it’s very encouraging that we’ve managed to beat Carlisle, who are a League One team, after making seven changes to the side which won at Doncaster,” Weaver said.

“I’m confident in the group that we have got, confident that we can make those kind of changes and be no weaker.

“At around the 70-minute mark in both games, we have been able to change key members of personnel, not been any weaker as a result, and we’ve seen games out.

“These days, with the cup competitions you have at this level, and especially now we are playing more and more minutes, it’s a squad game. It isn’t just about a core of 12-13 players here.