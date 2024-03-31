Harrogate Town v Gillingham: Simon Weaver calls on Sulphurites to be more assertive

The Sulphurites kicked off their Easter programme with a missed opportunity at Wimbledon, where they lost an early lead and failed to cash in on an extra man for the final half-hour, drawing 1-1 at Plough Lane.

Now they face another play-off contender knowing that with games running out, they cannot afford to let another chance pass them by.

“I thought in the first half (against Wimbledon) we were terrific, on the front foot, physical, won all the second balls, did all the dirty work and scored a fantastic goal, could have scored more,” said manager Simon Weaver.

TENTATIVE: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver admitted he could have changed tactics sooner on Friday

"Second half, the wind was blowing, they were launching long throw-ins and we were tentative. We were a little bit protective, which is the psychology of it when you’ve got a lead and we are towards the end of the season and points mean that exciting things can happen.

"They got their equaliser from that one set-piece we didn’t defend well. Then there was the sending off and they were probably in the ascendancy even though we were the better team when it was 11 v 11.

"We just didn’t seize the moment or show enough poise on the ball or composure to make the pitch big. We probably shied away a little bit from taking responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Perhaps I could have amended it tactically earlier, but no matter what system you are playing, you’re still a man up and we could have taken hold of the game a little bit more.”