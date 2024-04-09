Harrogate Town v Grimsby: How Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool provided some perspective for Simon Weaver

Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers dominated at Old Trafford, but found themselves having to dig deep to rescue a late point after an unlikely home comeback.

Similarly, Harrogate produced an excellent performance at Notts County on Saturday, but somehow found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline.

Weaver said: “It probably makes it easier when a large majority of the players will have watched the Liverpool game like I did and they can rationalise it.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, whose side host Grimsby Town in League Two on Tuesday evening. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It can happen to the best of the teams at elite level - that feeling they are not going to score.

What I am trying to say to the players is that Liverpool still took a point when you can get exasperated and disappointed. It’s a greater skill to do it from a losing position, however unlucky you may be."

With three of their last four games at home, Harrogate - already set for a best league finish - have a good chance to end the season with a flourish.

Weaver added: “I was speaking to Warren Burrell and he’s a very experienced player. He said something very accurate in that it’s important to finish the season at home well. We had a long stretch of not coming out on top at home. But we’ve had two emphatic wins recently and if we can add to that, it helps us, no matter what level we are at next year.