OLD-FASHIONED values of “energy and honesty” will serve Harrogate Town well this weekend as Simon Weaver looks for his players to discover that elusive winning feeling again.

The Sulphurites haven’t taken three points since the opening day’s win at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers, losing three on the bounce since, their only other win of the campaign coming in the Carabao Cup against Carlisle United.

Last week, they fell to a late strike from Jack Nolan which handed 10-man hosts Accrington Stanley a deserved three points.

With no midweek game ahead of today’s visit from Morecambe – who arrive boosted by their 3-0 hammering of Bradford City 3-0 last weekend – Weaver has made it clear to his players that he wants to see a striking improvement on the past couple of weeks’ performances.

BOUNCE BACK: Harrogate Town's manager Simon Weaver Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“What we have to do is impress upon the lads just how short we were,” said Weaver.

“We went through video clips and showed how we could’ve done better, and then had a look at an older video of when we have done it right”.

“It starts with energy and honesty, as we have always tried to show that to the fans, we will try to get back to that on Saturday.”

Weaver has been impressed by Morecambe’s impressive start to the season, which has left them sitting seventh in the League Two standings.