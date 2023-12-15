THE FACT they have failed to win any of their previous seven home matches isn't lost on Harrogate Town's players, but they won't go into Saturday's showdown with Notts County with that statistic at the forefront of their minds.

That is the view of experienced forward Jack Muldoon ahead of this weekend's clash at Wetherby Road, a venue where the Sulphurites last tasted victory as far back as September 23.

Following that 3-2 success over Salford City, Simon Weaver's men went on to lose five matches on the spin on their own turf, suffering League Two defeats to AFC Wimbledon, Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra, while also being turned over by Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

They have improved of late, drawing with Swindon and second-placed Wrexham, while playing well enough – and creating sufficient chances – to have won both of those fixtures.

Jack Muldoon holds off Udoka Godwin-Malife. Harrogate Town v Swindon Town. SkyBet League 2. Envirovent Stadium. Picture Bruce Rollinson 18 November 2023.

And although their away form has been much better and prevented them from being sucked towards the relegation zone, Muldoon and his team-mates are all too aware that they need to put things right at the EnviroVent Stadium sooner rather than later.

"It's obviously something that the gaffer has mentioned to us," said Muldoon.

"He's obviously said that he wants the home form to be better, and we know that as a group. It's important because we are ambitious as a team and we want to push on this season.

"We need to pick up a few more wins here, for ourselves, but also to give the supporters the three points, something to cheer about when they come to the games, and to hopefully help the crowds growing.

HOME PLEA: Harrogate Town manager, Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"But, when your away form is among the best in the division that means we are still picking up points. The real concern comes when you're not winning games home or away.

"So, while the home form is something we've spoken about in the dressing room, it's not something that's always going through your head. We can't be thinking about that situation or how many games it's been when we're heading into the next match.

"All I'll be thinking about as a player is my own performance, and I know all the boys are the same. And that's what you have to be doing to give yourself the best chance of getting the results we want. Anything else is just a distraction."

Harrogate have brought back former goalkeeper James Belshaw on an emergency seven-day loan in time to face the Magpies.

With injuries to both Mark Oxley and Jonathan Mitchell, Belshaw will provide much-needed competition in the goalkeeper department.

He spent four years with the club between 2017-2021, making 184 appearances and winning the National League North Promotion Final, National League Final and FA Trophy.

Speaking on his return, Belshaw said: “I had a fantastic four years at this football club in my first spell, it’s a period which I am very proud of.