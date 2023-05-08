Harrogate Town v Rochdale: Why Roses finale really matters so much to Simon Weaver

WOE betide everyone who suggests that today's game does not really matter to Harrogate Town or Simon Weaver.

The main job of a hard season - namely securing League Two survival - is guaranteed and Harrogate finish their league commitments at home to relegated Rochdale.

Dale's demotion is a stark reminder of what Harrogate have managed to avoid in that regard.

There is understandable relief at that, but given the Sulphurites' good recent form, there is no intention to clock off either as they chase just a second double of 2022-23.

Simon Weaver.

Weaver said: "We want to excite the home crowd and keep the momentum of the last 12 games moving forwards.

"Someone showed me a league table of form over the last 12 games and we are sixth in that, which is excellent and speaks volumes about the players character to do it under maximum strain really under pressure.

"That's enabled us to retain the focus for our last game.

"We're so glad there's nothing to play for in terms of the relegation (picture) and in terms of steering clear of that. But in terms of pride and momentum, there's plenty to play for."

Last six games: Harrogate DDWLWW; Rochdale WDLDLW.

Referee: C Boyeson (East Yorkshire).

