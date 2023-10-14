Harrogate Town v Stockport County: Simon Weaver on minding the gap, but with a caveat
Harrogate Town face a free-flowing and dynamic Stockport outfit who have scored 15 goals en route to six successive league wins to set the pace at the summit alongside Notts County.
Weaver is wise to their threats, but feels his own side can also worry the visitors, given recent evidence.
He said: "The top two teams in Notts County and Stockport have been in a rich vein of form, but we are looking forward to the challenge.
"Stockport are explosive in attack and have two really quick lads who like to run the channels and get in behind.
"They like space in behind and we'll have to reduce that at times without defending too deep. We have to compact the space and be sensible and pragmatic.
"But with us being on an upward curve on the ball with creativity as well, we think we can cause them problems.
"They have won six out of six and we have won three out of four and I am sure it will be a full crowd and a positive crowd on both sides and we are looking forward to it.
"We can take a lot of confidence and know what we are about in tactics and style of play and the lads have been fantastic. We took charge of the game from the off last weekend against Newport.
"Three out of four isn't bad and we are looking to see how we get on against the best (side) in the league, probably."
The game comes too soon for Levi Sutton, Abraham Odoh and Rod McDonald, who all miss out this afternoon.