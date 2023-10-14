All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Harrogate Town v Stockport County: Simon Weaver on minding the gap, but with a caveat

SIMON WEAVER admits that smothering space and containment is a tactic he plans to utilise against the division's form side today - but with a caveat.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 14th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Harrogate Town face a free-flowing and dynamic Stockport outfit who have scored 15 goals en route to six successive league wins to set the pace at the summit alongside Notts County.

Weaver is wise to their threats, but feels his own side can also worry the visitors, given recent evidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "The top two teams in Notts County and Stockport have been in a rich vein of form, but we are looking forward to the challenge.

Most Popular
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Stockport are explosive in attack and have two really quick lads who like to run the channels and get in behind.

"They like space in behind and we'll have to reduce that at times without defending too deep. We have to compact the space and be sensible and pragmatic.

"But with us being on an upward curve on the ball with creativity as well, we think we can cause them problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They have won six out of six and we have won three out of four and I am sure it will be a full crowd and a positive crowd on both sides and we are looking forward to it.

"We can take a lot of confidence and know what we are about in tactics and style of play and the lads have been fantastic. We took charge of the game from the off last weekend against Newport.

"Three out of four isn't bad and we are looking to see how we get on against the best (side) in the league, probably."

The game comes too soon for Levi Sutton, Abraham Odoh and Rod McDonald, who all miss out this afternoon.

Related topics:Simon WeaverNotts County