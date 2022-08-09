Given the home truths the league’s most experienced manager spelt out following a 3-0 reverse at Crewe Alexandra, he will certainly be looking for a response at home to Stockport County in the League Cup tonight.

As he did an uncomfortable number of times last season in League Two, the Sulphurites manager came across as an angry man as the dust was settling at Gresty Road on Saturday afternoon.

“We lost the game in the 44th and 45th minute from two similar corners by not attacking the ball,” an unhappy Weaver said.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“It’s disappointing and we’ve got to grow up – the players need to keep with their men and attack the ball.”

This was supposed to be the season a team which can no longer be classed as Football League new boys grew up and especially hardened up defensively having changed personnel and formation when the flood of goals conceded in 2021-22 dragged them a bit too close to the fourth-tier waterline.

With centre-backs Rory McArdle and Will Smith and their midfield bodyguard Josh Falkingham all still injured – as is winger Max Wright – the scope for hardening things up defensively is limited but midfielder Tyler Frost could be back from injury.

Last six games: Harrogate Town LWLWWL; Stockport County LLWWLW

Referee: T Kirk (Manchester)