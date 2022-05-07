Harrogate Town v Sutton United: ‘Town legend’ Lloyd Kerry poised for emotional farewell

Harrogate Town's Lloyd Kerry.

The long-serving midfielder joined the Sulphurites back in 2014 and has featured in more than 220 games, helping the club to promotion from both National League North and the National League, plus an FA Trophy win at Wembley.

Having decided to retire from playing at the end of the season, he has been appointed as the Sulphurites’ new Head of Player Recruitment, thus extending his eight-year stay at Wetherby Road.

But he is set to make his last appearance for Town against Sutton United this afternoon, bringing the curtain down on a 16-year career, half of which has been spent working under the guidance of Weaver.

“It’s always about the team rather than individuals isn’t it, but on this occasion it is a bit of a sentimental one for us as a club and there is a real onus on us to win this game for Lloyd and give him the send off that he deserves,” Weaver said.

“Of course we want to end the season with three points anyway, but Lloyd has been a great servant. He’ll have all his family at the game and of course it is going to be a big occasion for him, probably an emotional occasion.

“Seeing him run out onto the pitch for the final time, I think I will feel quite sad. Having been through so much with Lloyd, it’s made me realise how much I love the guy.

“He’s a proper gentleman and characters like him are few and far between in football. He is as loved an individual as we’ve had at Harrogate Town during my time with the club. He’s a Harrogate Town legend.”