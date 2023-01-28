Harrogate Town v Sutton United: Why Kerry is gold for Sulphurites manager

LLOYD KERRY may have hung up his boots at the end of 2021-22 after sterling service as a player for Harrogate Town - but he is still having a key impact at a critical juncture of the current season.

The midfielder is now ensconced in a new role as head of player recruitment with the League Two side having got proactive pretty early in the winter window to get a trio of signings over the line in good time.

Defenders Anthony O'Connor, Toby Sims and Matty Foulds have arrived and been given valuable assimilation time to get them up the speed with Harrogate, who remain too close to the bottom two of the division for comfort and have work to do to confirm their EFL place for a fourth season.

Manager Simon Weaver commented: "It's not as 'bedlam' as last time with four on the final day (in the summer), which is good.

"Lloyd being full-time as the head of recruitment has really helped and his scouting team have, without a doubt, to 'prep' it all up before the window opened, actually.

"Hours spent together often forges that spirit we obviously want. It is important to us and they (signings) have integrated really comfortably."

After last weekend's game at Grimsby Town fell foul of the weather, Town now face an old rival from their National League days in their third consecutive home game at the EnviroVent Stadium.

