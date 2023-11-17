Harrogate Town v Swindon: Simon Weaver calls for more adventure as Sulphurites seek to end homesickness

Their league points total away from Wetherby Road is comprehensively better than their tally on home soil - by a substantial margin of ten points with the season still only in mid-November.

In front of their own supporters, the Sulphurites have won just twice in eight matches, with six of them ending in defeat.

Only Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Cheltenham have taken fewer points at home than Harrogate, whose tally of just seven goals is also among the lowest in the EFL.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver relaxes prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Harrogate Town at Sixfields on April 22, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

On their travels, it’s a different story.

Harrogate have amassed an impressive 16 points in nine league matches on their travels, which have included five victories.

It’s the joint third-best record in League Two and only AFC Wimbledon and Wrexham have conceded fewer goals than their total of nine.

The contrasting records might persuade some managers to try and treat home matches more like away appointments.

But for his part, Simon Weaver has no plans for his players and staff to travel into home games in an ‘away’ coach and follow protocols for away matches just yet.

The Harrogate chief believes that his side’s issues are actually not restricted to home games and the numbers back it up.

His side’s overall goals total of 16 is the second lowest in the division behind Gillingham. Small wonder he wants his side to show more endeavour and adventure.

Town are getting it right in a defensive sense on their travels, at least - with last weekend’s 1-0 success at Walsall being a case in point.

Understandably, Weaver’s main concern is a lack of cutting edge.

He said: “We need to play in the same vein (as Walsall), but be a bit more positive in front of goal.

"I think that’s been the same away from home. I wouldn’t say we’ve had lots of shots, but we have had a few in the last couple of games away from home in the league.

"They may not have been incredible strikes, but they have found the back of the net because we have had a go.

"We need to be a bit more adventurous in the final third.”While Town have their issues at home - they have lost their last five matches in all competitions and copped a heavy EFL Cup beating at the hands of Blackburn in late August - opponents Swindon have their own concerns.

The Robins have lost their last five matches in all competitions - including a humiliating 7-4 home cup exit to National League side Aldershot.

Weaver is more conscious of their league goals tally of 36 - only leaders Stockport have scored more in the fourth tier - with Bradford City loanee Jake Young in double figures with 12 goals and strike partner Dan Kemp not far behind with nine.

Weaver commented: “They are slippery opponents who score a lot of goals and on a fast pitch like ours, we will have to be at our best defensively, but be ready to spring into attack and cause them problems too.

"It’s a difficult game and they have players with pedigree. But I’d like to think we are in good shape.