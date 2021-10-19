Harrogate Town v Tranmere Rovers: ‘Top category’ visitors provide toughest challenge

The Sulphurites host in-form Tranmere Rovers, a side who have won four of their last five in League Two and only conceded four goals all season.

Harrogate head into the game second in the division and a point better off than their visitors after 12 games, but knowing that defeat at Wetherby Road would see the Merseysiders leapfrog them in the table.

“I think Tranmere are in the top category in this league,” Weaver said.

Harrogate Town manager, Simon Weaver Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I think they will probably expect themselves to be in the automatic promotion spots come the end of the season and I think they probably will be with their manager and the core of their team – Peter Clarke at centre-back, who has been outstanding for them and [Jay] Spearing in midfield – it’s quite a core they’ve got there.

“They can be gritty, they’ve only conceded four all season, which is fantastic and this is our biggest test yet.

“Without a doubt, it would be our biggest win of the season if we could beat Tranmere.

“If we can pass this test against such talented opposition then it should really set the town on fire.”

Harrogate Town are on a promising roll. Picture Bruce Rollinson

A couple of Harrogate players will undergo late fitness tests ahead of tonight’s game, but Weaver expects to have everyone bar long-term injury victim Rory McArdle available for selection.

Last six games: Harrogate Town LWWDDL; Tranmere Rovers WWWDWL

Referee: D Bourne (Notts).