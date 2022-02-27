Harrogate Town stop the defensive rot at AFC Barrow

The Sulphurites dominated possession during the early stages of the contest and could have got their noses in front with just six minutes on the clock.

Josh Falkingham’s incisive pass in behind sent George Thomson through on the home goal, but the Town midfielder took too long to get his shot off and the advancing Paul Farman was able to block.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Barrow’s five-man defence seemingly happy to drop off and allow their visitors to have the ball, Simon Weaver’s men continued to control proceedings, though they never really threatened the Bluebirds’ goal.

Warren Burrell of Harrogate Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

The opening half-an-hour of the second period was even less eventful, with neither side looking like scoring until Barrow finally came to life late on after Robbie Gotts smashed a low 74th-minute strike against the base of the post.

John Rooney then flashed an effort wide from range before Gotts was presented with another sight of goal and saw a second shot hit the upright, courtesy of a deflection off the foot of the covering Lewis Page.

The Sulphurites were then grateful to Warren Burrell for a couple of crucial headers inside his own area as Patrick Brough took aim and Will Harris nodded goalwards.

On 83 minutes, Gotts got the better of Will Smith in midfield and ran through on Mark Oxley’s goal, however he cleared the cross-bar with just the Town custodian to beat.

Barrow: Farman; Hutton, Jones, Canavan, Brough, Glennon ; Banks, White; Gotts, Rooney; Gordon (Harris 74). Unused substitutes: Taylor, Platt, Wakeling, Williams, Nthle.

Harrogate Town: Oxley; Burrell, Smith, Sheron; Fallowfield, Falkingham (Pattison 78), Thomson, Page; Diamond; Armstrong (Beck 74), Muldoon (Diarra 64). Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Legge, Richards.