The Sulphurites, who brought in 11 new faces over the summer, made a flying start to 2022/23, beating Swindon 3-0 on the opening day.

But, they subsequently lost by the same scoreline away at Crewe, then 1-0 at home to Stockport in the League Cup.

Yet, despite those two most recent results, the Town chief says that he has been able to draw plenty of encouragement from his team’s performances and stressed that it is far too early in the season to be panicking about defeats.

Simon Weaver

“This is a new team that we have put together and they need time to gel.

“I think that the signs have been positive so far,” reasoned Weaver. “So far, we’ve played three sides in Swindon, Crewe and Stockport who are all fancied by the bookies to be right up there pushing for promotion.

“On Tuesday night we were beaten by an unfortunate penalty decision. There wasn’t anything wrong with our performance.

“I think the new [3-4-2-1] shape is looking good. It will work for us as long as we continue to pass the ball.

“We just need to let the new lads bed in and I’m confident that we’ll keep improving.

“Teams sometimes need a bit of time for it all to come together.

“We don’t want lads feeling like they are under any pressure after two league games.