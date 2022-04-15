The Sulphurites could well be down to the bare bones after Lloyd Kerry became the latest in a long line of players to pick up a knock, presenting manager Simon Weaver with an even greater selection headache.

With Josh Falkingham, Lewis Page, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards already ruled out for the rest of the season, goalkeeper Mark Oxley’s name was inked in to the long-term casualty column after he fractured his fibula at Salford City last weekend.

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh also had to be substituted during Town’s 2-0 defeat to the Ammies, and although his own leg issue is not as serious as initially feared, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to play any part against Swindon.

Harrogate Town's Lloyd Kerry.

Forward Jack Muldoon and winger Simon Power missed out at Salford and remain doubts for the upcoming Bank Holiday double-header, along with veteran midfielder Kerry.

“We’ve just come away from training and Lloyd Kerry has tweaked something in his hip,” Weaver revealed.

“If he is missing it is a definite blow because he was man of the match [at Salford]. Jack Muldoon will have to pass a late fitness test with his calf. We’ll just have to see, but obviously he’s a big player for us so it would be a real boost if he makes it.”

Last six games: Harrogate LDLWLL Swindon LWWLDL

Referee: S Oldham (Lancs)