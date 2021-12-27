Harrogate Town's game against Mansfield Town postponed because of Covid-19

POSTPONEMENT: Mansfield Town were due at Harrogate Town on Wednesday

Nigel Clough's side are the latest to be hit by Covid-19 cases in a Christmas football programme that has been decimated by them.

The match had been due to be played on Wednesday.

In the days before Christmas the Football League took the decision to play matches wherever possible but the number if infections across the country means only 10 took place on Boxing Day. Harrogate were one of those who did not play, although Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United were all able to.

As usual, the league will now review the circumstances of the postponement.