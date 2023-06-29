Harrogate Town's latest addition is an exciting player signed at the right time, says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town think they have signed an exciting player at the right time in winger James Daly.

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal after joining from Woking.

Although he arrives from non-league football, the Crystal Palace youth product has lower-league experience with Bristol Rovers and Stevenage, for whom he played 46 league games in total before moving to Woking 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His seven goals helped Woking into the end-of-season play-offs.

“Daly is approaching a good point in his career, that mid-20 mark where it’s about establishing yourself and your career and really pushing the club on at the same time," said his new manager Simon Weaver.

“He’s an exciting player who plays on the front foot and has the ability to change games with his energy and presence on the field, I’m sure he is a player that will excite the fans.”