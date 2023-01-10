Four goals in three games have seen Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong nominated as the League Two player of the month for December.

IN-FORM: Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong

Armstrong had only one goal this season when he found the net against Carlisle United in early-November but it has kick-started him, and he scored his ninth in January.

But it was in a weather-disrupted December that his form had the most telling effect on Harrogate's form as they have pulled away from the relegation zone.

He scored braces against Rochdale and Grimsby Town in the Sulphurites' first back-to-back victories this term.

Armstrong is up against two other strikers – Salford City's Matt Smith and Stockport County's Kyle Wootton – who had identical December goalscoring records, plus Stevenage centre-back Carl Piergianni.

