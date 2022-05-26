Harrogate Town's Rory McArdle looking to improve on 'up and down' debut season after contract extension

The former Bradford City centre-back made an impressive start at Wetherby Road, only for a groin injury which required surgery to keep him out for the last three months of 2021.

The Sulphurites were third in the table when McArdle was injured, but were never able to regain that momentum, and finished 19th.

EXTENSION: Harrogate Town central defender Rory McArdle

“The last season was a bit up and down from a personal point of view, so now we’ve got to take all the positives from last season, as well as areas where we fell short and work on rectifying that to keep the club moving forward.” said the 35-year-old.

“To miss a large part of the season was frustrating, we’d made a good start. At that point you’re just desperate to get back fit as quick as possible and to start having an influence on the squad on and off the pitch.

“Everyone made me feel welcome when I arrived last summer right from day one of pre-season and that’s where our focus is now to be ready to hit the ground running again.”

McArdle is a veteran of over 400 Football League appearances over 18 years.

“Anyone in and around the club or who knows Rory know he’s such a good character on and off the pitch,” said assistant manager Paul Thirlwell.

“He’s had a few difficult times with his injuries last season, but whenever he has been on the pitch he’s had real leadership qualities and adds so much.