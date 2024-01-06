All Sections
Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver has eyes on League Two play-offs after grinding win out against Doncaster Rovers

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has got his eye on the League Two play-offs after his team showed important qualities to win a game Doncaster Rovers had more of.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT

The Sulphurites ran out 3-1 winners with Abraham Odoh setting up Sam Folarin's goal to set the ball running and capping things off with an excellent strike himself.

Doncaster were the better team between Tommy Rowe's almost instant equaliser and James Daly's first goal for Harrogate after 6 minutes but it was the hosts who got the job done.

Victory in the early kick-off moved them up to 11th in the table.

"Recent form suggests we've got an opportunity to be in the top half and we're ambitious," said manager Weaver.

"We want to get into the play-offs but I don't want to upset the applecart with the lads because they're a happy bunch so bringing in players for the sake of it (during the January transfer window) who aren't as good as them will do us no favours.

"It's keeping it together which is the most important thing."

And Weaver could take satisfaction that Harrogate did not hit recent heights, yet still claimed three points.

AMBITIOUS: Harrogate Town manager Simon WeaverAMBITIOUS: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver
"We've played better than we have done today but sometimes you have to find a way and the players did, it was entirely down to them," he said. "We weren't at our energetic best but it's not being turned over when you have a dip.

"We found two great moments, especially the second (Odoh's goal), which was very memorable in a derby game. It was a spectacular moment and if you're going to win a derby, you want that icing on the cake."

The only downside was that Folarin went off at half-time with a hamstring strain.

"Unfortunately for Sam he's upset his hamstring again, hopefully not too severely but JD (Daly) came on and made a big impression," said his manager.

"He's not played for a while because of injury but he made a big impression.

"Sam's experienced enough now to know his own body and he looked downbeat. I'm just hoping it's only a slight strain but that's probably unrealistic."

