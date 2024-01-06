Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver has eyes on League Two play-offs after grinding win out against Doncaster Rovers

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has got his eye on the League Two play-offs after his team showed important qualities to win a game Doncaster Rovers had more of.

Doncaster were the better team between Tommy Rowe's almost instant equaliser and James Daly's first goal for Harrogate after 6 minutes but it was the hosts who got the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory in the early kick-off moved them up to 11th in the table.

"Recent form suggests we've got an opportunity to be in the top half and we're ambitious," said manager Weaver.

"We want to get into the play-offs but I don't want to upset the applecart with the lads because they're a happy bunch so bringing in players for the sake of it (during the January transfer window) who aren't as good as them will do us no favours.

"It's keeping it together which is the most important thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Weaver could take satisfaction that Harrogate did not hit recent heights, yet still claimed three points.

AMBITIOUS: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"We've played better than we have done today but sometimes you have to find a way and the players did, it was entirely down to them," he said. "We weren't at our energetic best but it's not being turned over when you have a dip.

"We found two great moments, especially the second (Odoh's goal), which was very memorable in a derby game. It was a spectacular moment and if you're going to win a derby, you want that icing on the cake."

The only downside was that Folarin went off at half-time with a hamstring strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately for Sam he's upset his hamstring again, hopefully not too severely but JD (Daly) came on and made a big impression," said his manager.

"He's not played for a while because of injury but he made a big impression.