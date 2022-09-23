Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver has mixed feelings about settled side as Josh Falkingham suffers another setback

The Sulphurites named an unchanged side for the first time this season at Stockport County and after a first half their manager felt was unacceptable, they kept only their third clean sheet of the season, to end a run of five defeats.

With captain Josh Falkingham injuring his knee in training just as he was pushing for a return, Weaver could send the same XI out at Steve Evans' Stevenage on Saturday afternoon.

He has mixed feelings about the idea of keeping a settled side.

INJURY WOES: Josh Falkingham's troubled season is threatening to continue after a training-ground setback

"The team's got a chance of being consistent once we have the consistency of effort and application week in, week out and that starts on the training ground," said the Football League's longest-serving manager.

"The aim will be to be as consistent as possible with tactics and personnel but at the same time acknowledging the efforts of the players off the pitch at the minute who are trying to stake a claim.

"There can be no repeat of the first-half performance of last week again. We can't go there because we were sleepwalking to defeat, dropping off too deep and there wasn't enough pace in our play."

Falkingham missed the start of the season after foot surgery and came off with a hamstring problem in the first half of only his second appearance of the campaign, at Hartlepool United.

He is a doubt for this weekend after a knock to the knee in Tuesday's training session.

Whenever he does come back it should push up standards, with one of the highlights of the season – a visit from Bradford City – the next game after Stevenage.

"It's better than any magnet board, tactics section, video montage or anything – competition for places always drives performance levels up so there can be no respite for the lads,” said Weaver.

"We have them a breather on Sunday, Monday but training's been good since.