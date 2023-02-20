Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver seeing the positives after weekend collapse

Simon Weaver felt so much was good about Harrogate Town at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday – now he just wants to add the bits that were not.

The Sulphurites threw away a 2-0 lead against the Railwaymen, who scored twice in the final 10 minutes, a disappointment they must shrug off at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.

But their manager has been dwelling on the positives of the performance.

"I spent Sunday poring over the evidence and there were lots of good clips made of good passages of play, good moments, some exceptional individual performances and overall a really good collective effort but we've just got to see games through in the last five minutes," he said.

POSITIVES: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

"It would have been a magnificent three points.

"Still, it was a point against a good team and you have to be positive about what we did.

"No one took an ear-bashing after the game, we just have to move on and keep learning how to stop the flow of the opposition when they're on the front foot.

"In the last two games we've really looked a useful outfit but there's one or two things to work on, as there always in.

"If we can just become better equipped defensively as a whole until when the tide turns a little bit against us we'll dig in even deeper because it's certainly not an attitude problem.

"It's about trying to simplify the message from now until the end of the season.

"Sometimes we run around that much we can conserve a bit of energy and that little tweak in itself might just be the difference between one point and three.

"But it's still an upward curve in terms of performance level in three out of the last four games."

Last six games: Grimsby Town WLLWWD; Harrogate Town DDLWLD

Referee: L Smith (Wigan)

