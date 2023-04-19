All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Inflation rate in UK falls but still remains above 10%
15 minutes ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
33 minutes ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2
1 hour ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
2 hours ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’
2 hours ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money

Harrogate Town's young guns go for it to the delight of manager Simon Weaver

SIMON WEAVER hailed the match-winning efforts of young guns Sam Folarin and Kazeem Olaigbe as Harrogate pulled six points clear of the relegation zone following a 3-0 home win over Walsall.

By Rhys Howell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:03 BST

Ex-Middlesbrough winger Folarin, 22, opened the scoring early on before on-loan Southampton winger Olaigbe, 20, rifled a stunning edge-of-the-box effort into the top corner midway through the second half.

Read More
Harrogate Town 3 Walsall 0 - Sulphurites give League Two survival hopes massive ...

Alex Pattison completed the vital victory with his ninth goal of the season and Weaver enthused: “Kazeem’s goal was amazing – it was a magnificent moment. Sam Folarin also set the tone for us.

ON THE MARK: Kazeem Olaigbe scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Town in their 3-0 home win against Walsall on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.ON THE MARK: Kazeem Olaigbe scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Town in their 3-0 home win against Walsall on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.
ON THE MARK: Kazeem Olaigbe scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Town in their 3-0 home win against Walsall on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He lifted the crowd because he was electric and, one-on-one, he can beat anyone in a race. It was a massive result and performance from the players and we really needed it.

“There was a big sigh of relief when the third goal went in because it felt more comfortable but, at times, we really did play some exciting, flowing football.”

The win also made it six unbeaten for Harrogate – equalling the club’s best sequence as an EFL outfit despite their precarious position – with Weaver adding: “The confidence levels feel like they are up in training and in games and we expect a certain level of performance now.

“We’ve been consistent but the reality of where we are in the table and the magnitude of each game is embedded in everyone and that can hold you back mentally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But, after we scored the second goal, we were a constant threat. We’re not safe yet but we have taken a step closer with a very important result.”

Related topics:Simon WeaverAlex PattisonSouthamptonEFL