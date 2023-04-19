SIMON WEAVER hailed the match-winning efforts of young guns Sam Folarin and Kazeem Olaigbe as Harrogate pulled six points clear of the relegation zone following a 3-0 home win over Walsall.

Ex-Middlesbrough winger Folarin, 22, opened the scoring early on before on-loan Southampton winger Olaigbe, 20, rifled a stunning edge-of-the-box effort into the top corner midway through the second half.

Alex Pattison completed the vital victory with his ninth goal of the season and Weaver enthused: “Kazeem’s goal was amazing – it was a magnificent moment. Sam Folarin also set the tone for us.

ON THE MARK: Kazeem Olaigbe scored a stunning goal for Harrogate Town in their 3-0 home win against Walsall on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Matt Kirkham.

“He lifted the crowd because he was electric and, one-on-one, he can beat anyone in a race. It was a massive result and performance from the players and we really needed it.

“There was a big sigh of relief when the third goal went in because it felt more comfortable but, at times, we really did play some exciting, flowing football.”

The win also made it six unbeaten for Harrogate – equalling the club’s best sequence as an EFL outfit despite their precarious position – with Weaver adding: “The confidence levels feel like they are up in training and in games and we expect a certain level of performance now.

“We’ve been consistent but the reality of where we are in the table and the magnitude of each game is embedded in everyone and that can hold you back mentally.

