Harrogate v Doncaster: Rovers must get physical - to save Danny Schofield

AMID a series of bruising blows, a second quick-fire defeat to a side who were plying their trade four divisions below Doncaster Rovers less than a decade ago would be the most painful yet for the club's exasperated supporters.

Harrogate Town, who were operating in National League North back in 2013-14 when Rovers were in the Championship, brushed Doncaster aside in a comprehensive and easy 2-0 victory in South Yorkshire just over a month ago.

It was a defeat not in isolation for Rovers, both in terms of result and the manner of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Schofield's side were outmuscled and outfought by Harrogate, with Rovers' lack of physical presence having been exposed on numerous occasions during their appalling run of one victory in the last 11 games.

Danny Schofield, pictured on the touchline during Doncaster Rovers' recent home game with Northampton Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Going forward, Schofield says that bringing in more physicality will be a theme in summer recruitment for Rovers, who have been linked with Cheltenham Town defender Charlie Raglan.

For Schofield to be presiding over it could well depend on events between now and May 8 - namely by ending the club's desperate form and tailoring his style as well to become more pragmatic in a physically-imposing league.

Schofield, whose side have lost four games in a row, said: "The physicality thing is an area I have identified and it will be a part of the recruitment process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do want to improve the squad's physical capability whether it is speed, duels, change of directions. It is something that I feel can make the team grow."

On whether he will be the man to take the club forward next term, he added: "There's been positive discussions with the board and I feel fully supported in that sense.