Kane has started every game for Tottenham this season and was again in the starting line-up as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old’s participation at the City Ground was in doubt due to tiredness, but Conte said he had no choice but to start him due to injuries in his squad.

He was withdrawn after 59 minutes, with his side 2-0 down, in a seemingly pre-planned move, but the Three Lions skipper has played all but 33 minutes of Tottenham’s 12 games in the last 39 days.

Antonio Conte, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur interacts with Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur

Conte revealed Kane pulled out of Tuesday’s training session to preserve energy, but it is far from ideal with England’s campaign in Qatar starting on November 21, with another Premier League game on Saturday to come.

“With Harry, until this morning we waited to see if he could start or not,” the Italian said. “But in this situation he was the only striker for us. For this reason I can only say thanks for the availability they show me.

“It was a problem of tiredness. Really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy.

“But he’s okay, it’s only fatigue but it’s normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it’s difficult to decide you don’t play with him.

“Other players maybe they could tell me, ‘I’m tired and don’t want to play and help the team’. I have a group of players who are men and good players because of this.

“Another could be selfish and think for himself because in one week they have to play the World Cup. Instead, Harry Kane showed to be a really good man.

“Today it was really difficult if Kane told me, ‘maybe it’s better I don’t start today because I risk a lot to have an injury’.