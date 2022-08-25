Harry Lewis feeling the support from all areas at Bradford City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Southampton player has taken well to only his second season of senior football - he spent 2017-18 playing Scottish Championship football on loan at Dundee United - and was in excellent form against Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup on Tuesday.

It has been made easier by the regular presence of his Shrewsbury-based family, and his brother travelling from Manchester.

“I can’t get them away from the games!” says the 24-year-old. “They’ve been home and away, they’ve got the home shirt on, they absolutely love it. They get rowdy in the players’ lounge!

Harry Lewis is enjoying his run in the first team with Bradford City. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“Our Max, my brother, missed Hartlepool – the first game he’s missed all season. Mum has been to every home game, my girlfriend’s friends were here on Tuesday. Everybody wants to come and be part of it and that’s great.

“The last seven years I’ve not necessarily been playing loads of football, people are so keen to be involved with it. I want to share this with as many as I can.

“I also feel I’ve been welcomed well by fans, everywhere I go people say ‘Hi’ and smile. This is probably the happiest I’ve been.”

But when mistakes happen, he and goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle do not gloss over them.

The setting sun lights up the sky above Valley Parade. during Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We’ve got some great analysts who will sit down and go over the game, the good parts and the bad ones,” says Lewis.

“Doyler and I are really keen on watching my clips back. He’s been a fantastic coach and picking out bits of my game that I’m not always seeing.

“We both think the same. If a goal’s gone in, not that it’s my fault, but I always think that I could have done this or that different.

“I can be quite emotional and came off at half-time on Tuesday a bit annoyed with myself for conceding two in the first half.

“It’s nice to have Doyler on the side. He talks me through things and then we’ll really analyse it with Glyn (Hodges, the assistant manager) and the gaffer (Mark Hughes). That’s when we really come to a decision on what went wrong.

“If a goal’s gone in, something’s gone wrong somewhere along the line.