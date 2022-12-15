Harry Maguire had a strong World Cup for England but is out of favour at Manchester United and could be on the move in January.

The 29-year-old former Hull City and Sheffield United defender cost Manchester United £80m in July 2019 when the Red Devils bought him from Leicester City.

But he has been the target of critics and the United boo-boys for much of his time with the club.

Despite that, the Sheffield-born central defender remains a mainstay of England’s defence, starting all five matches as the Three Lions made a run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United warms up as a substitute on the touchline. (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He was No 1 choice for Gareth Southgate’s England alongside his fellow Yorkshireman, Manchester City’s John Stones.

But he may come back to the Premier League to continue warming the bench for Manchester United, whose manager Erik Ten Hag prefers the defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who will both appear on opposing sides in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar.

Ten Hag, when asked about Maguire’s chances of departing the club, said recently: “Only when he doesn’t want to be in these circumstances any more.

“Until that moment, I am happy with him.”

Harry Maguire of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter-final match between England and France (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Maguire has made just four Premier League appearances out of a possible 14.

Here we take a look at who could make a move for him in January

Tottenham Hotspur

They are the pundits’ favourite in the Maguire sweepstakes with Ally McCoist and former Spurs keeper Brad Friedel banging the drum for Spurs to make a move.

It would make sense, Tottenham have top-four ambitions and signing Maguire would be a marquee move.

Arsenal

Having got their recruitment bang on this summer, particularly from United’s Manchester rivals in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Gunners have shown you can go from Europa League candidates to title challengers in a season.

Do they need to rock the boat in January? Probably not, with a settled defence in Ben White and William Saliba coming to the fore.

Newcastle United

Money to spend and a top-four push to maintain on the Premier League resumption, makes for a potent combination in the Harry Maguire sweepstakes.

Newcastle have built steadily since their controversial Saudi investment but the tantalising prospect of securing Champions League football might be enough to convince them to make a splash in January.

There is the added complication of Sven Botman being brilliant for Newcastle at left-sided centre-back.

Chelsea

Back down to London, with new owners, a new English manager and a clearout of defenders in the summer, Chelsea could be in the market for an experienced Premier League central defender.

Maguire would fit the bill. The Blues have already shown this summer they’re not afraid to offer a career lifeline to a Manchester cast-off in Raheem Sterling.

Leicester City

A return to the club where he was probably at his best? Leicester were upwardly mobile again after a shaky start but could they afford Maguire’s believed-to-be £190k a week wages?

Leeds United

Would cost a fair penny (see above), probably too many for Leeds, but what about a return to Yorkshire for one of the region’s finest exports?

Leeds’ defence needs shoring up, the fans will be pushing for transfers in January so as to not be dragged into a relegation fight as they were last season.

Ok, it’s a long shot…

Move abroad

Given Maguire’s performances have been better on the international stage, this is not a bad bet.

