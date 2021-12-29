Harry Toffolo

The popular left-sided player, 26, has significantly contributed both on the pitch and off it since arriving at the club from Lincoln City in January 2020 and proved a very consistent figure and a firm fans' favourite.

The Welwyn Garden City-born player, whose current deal ends in June, has also regularly expressed his happiness at the club during that time on a consistent basis.

Toffolo, speaking ahead of the Championship trip to Nottingham Forest on Thursday night, said: "With the contractual situation, it is still between my agent and the club, so I think there is still a negotiation phase.

"But for myself, I want to distance myself from any contract talks at all and want to make sure I am fully focused on my football.

"I have enjoyed the last three (games) and gone back to back (assists) in the last three and it is something I have not (previously) done throughout my career and I feel like I am in a good bit of form at the minute and I want it to continue.

"I set out a target before the start of the season to get an assist every month and I am glad over the past three games that I am back up to that and it is good and I will be pushing to try and achieve that and my minimum requirement this season is to go and get five or ten assists.

"I am at five now and am looking forward to seeing how it goes."

Town head into the Forest game on the back of successive victories over Bristol City and Blackpool and a win at the City Ground would guarantee them a top-six position for the start of 2022.