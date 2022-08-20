Hartlepool United 1 Bradford City 3: Andy Cook at the double as Bantams pick up first away points

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford looked good value for their sixth-minute lead when Scott Banks ignored Harry Chapman’s overlapping run to curl a sweet left-footed finish inside the bottom left corner.

But Hartlepool, now without a first win under manager Paul Hartley in five League Two matches, levelled things up 11 minutes later.

A quick counter-attack led to Wes McDonald finding winger Jake Hastie in space. The Rangers loanee’s curling delivery was perfect for David Ferguson to head in the equaliser.

Andy Cook scored twice as Bradford City beat Hartlepool United. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Apart from Bradford midfielder Alex Gillead’s effort that was saved by goalkeeper Ben Killip after half an hour, there was little by way of shots at either goal until late on.

But less than 60 seconds after substitute Kian Harratt was introduced for goalscorer Banks in the 64th minute, his low delivery was just right for Cook to get ahead of his marker to beat Killip with his stretched leg.

In the closing stages Hastie drilled harmlessly into the arms of goalkeeper Harry Lewis, but Bradford had more about them and after Lee Angol hammered the crossbar the crucial third arrived.