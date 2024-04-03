Hartlepool United appoint ex-Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic and Tranmere Rovers man as chief scout
The 71-year-old has been away from the game since 2016, when his stint in charge of non-league outfit Eastleigh came to an end. However, he has now returned to one of his former clubs to take on a scouting role.
As part of his new role, he will attend games to watch Pools targets and also aid with the decision-making process when it comes to signing players.
He said: "It's fantastic to be back at Hartlepool and I'm really looking forward to it. I've never forgotten my time at Pools - I had a few promotions in my career, but that survival feeling was one of the best emotions I've ever felt. The supporters were extraordinary and I’m passionate about this club. I want to see it back where it belongs.
“Often as a manager I would scout players myself, but I’m really looking forward to being able to solely focus on recruitment, giving it my full time and attention. We've got a list of targets to look at for the summer and it's important to get some winning players into the squad. It's not just about how good they are on the pitch but what they're like in the dressing room - that's why doing the correct due diligence is vital.”
Hartlepool’s chairman Raj Singh added: “What Ronnie achieved here as a manager puts him in the highest regard and you can tell that he cares deeply about the Club and wants it to be successful. That for me was very important.
"He also knows this level of football exceptionally well and is based in Yorkshire, allowing him to easily cover the patch south of Hartlepool where a lot of our players can realistically come from. I’d like to welcome Ronnie back to the club and wish him every success."
A forward in his playing days, Moore represented the likes of Rotherham, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City before hanging up his boots. He then ventured into management and has had two spells in charge of Rotherham.
