The 71-year-old has been away from the game since 2016, when his stint in charge of non-league outfit Eastleigh came to an end. However, he has now returned to one of his former clubs to take on a scouting role.

As part of his new role, he will attend games to watch Pools targets and also aid with the decision-making process when it comes to signing players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "It's fantastic to be back at Hartlepool and I'm really looking forward to it. I've never forgotten my time at Pools - I had a few promotions in my career, but that survival feeling was one of the best emotions I've ever felt. The supporters were extraordinary and I’m passionate about this club. I want to see it back where it belongs.

Former Rotherham United boss Ronnie Moore is back in football. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“Often as a manager I would scout players myself, but I’m really looking forward to being able to solely focus on recruitment, giving it my full time and attention. We've got a list of targets to look at for the summer and it's important to get some winning players into the squad. It's not just about how good they are on the pitch but what they're like in the dressing room - that's why doing the correct due diligence is vital.”

Hartlepool’s chairman Raj Singh added: “What Ronnie achieved here as a manager puts him in the highest regard and you can tell that he cares deeply about the Club and wants it to be successful. That for me was very important.

"He also knows this level of football exceptionally well and is based in Yorkshire, allowing him to easily cover the patch south of Hartlepool where a lot of our players can realistically come from. I’d like to welcome Ronnie back to the club and wish him every success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad