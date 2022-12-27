HARTLEPOOL UNITED manager Keith Curle has confirmed that Clarke Odour is to return to parent club Barnsley - with his second-long loan to be brought to a premature end.

The former Leeds United player made 14 appearances for Pools, including seven starts. But he has not featured since the FA Cup second round win over Harrogate Town and has not started in the league since the 2-1 win over Grimsby in October.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Curle said: “Clarke is going back on January 1 so it wasn’t fair to risk him (on Boxing Day) when he’s only got another four or five days with us. But it was important for him to be able to travel.

“I think it’s for the lads benefit as well as ourselves. He hasn’t been gaining the game time.

Clarke Oduor. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I think Clarke would probably agree he came to the football club to get game understanding. He plays the game a lot in the middle of the pitch and technically he’s got good ball mastery, he can service the ball very, very well, but it’s having an impact on the game as well.

“I spoke to him today before the (Boxing Day) game and said I go and watch a lot of under-23’s and under-21’s football and I see lots of people who have got good ball mastery and have good ball technique but they don’t impact the game.

