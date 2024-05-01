Hartlepool United confirm release of former Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Blackpool man

Former Middlesbrough and Bradford City midfielder Callum Cooke is set to leave Hartlepool United upon the expiry of his contract.
Published 1st May 2024, 12:06 BST

The 27-year-old is a product of Middlesbrough’s academy and represented England at various youth levels while cutting his teeth. He left the Riverside in 2018 having failed to make a senior breakthrough but returned to Yorkshire in 2020, joining Bradford from Peterborough United.

He spent two years on the books of the Bantams, racking up 112 appearances for the club and scoring six goals. He departed in the summer of 2022, sealing a move to Hartlepool.

It has not been plain-sailing for the midfielder, who experienced relegation to the National League in his first season at Victoria Park. After 35 appearances in the fifth tier, he is set to leave Hartlepool when his current deal expires.

Callum Cooke spent two years at Bradford City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The club have published their retained list, with Cooke among those confirmed to be departing. Former Rotherham United winger Jake Hastie will also be on the move after two years at the club.

In a statement, Hartlepool said: “Our retained list has been confirmed following the conclusion of the 2023/24 National League season. 12 players remain under contract or have had clauses in their contracts exercised for the 2024/25 campaign. Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase have however been placed on the transfer list.

“The club have offered new terms to David Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone following the expiration of their contracts. Nine players will be departing the Suit Direct Stadium, while seven loan players will also return to their parent clubs. We would like to thank those players who are leaving for their contributions and we wish them the very best for their future careers.”

