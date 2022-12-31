Hartlepool v Harrogate: Illness-hit Town cannot be flaky at Pools, insists Simon Weaver

SIMON WEAVER might not be able to provide a cure for the sickness bug which has been affecting his squad of late, but he can strive to find a solution from a footballing standpoint.

The Harrogate Town chief is likely to conduct a roll call ahead of Sunday's key test at fellow strugglers Hartlepool United with a number of players having been struggling with illness, while several others are also sidelined with injury.

Josh Falkingham (hamstring) is the latest addition to the casualty count, while Josh Coley (groin) will be assessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver said: "There was lots of coughing and spluttering in the changing room (at Bradford on Thursday), but we don't feel sorry for ourselves and we get up for another local game against Hartlepool and we will be right up for it.

Simon Weaver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are sensitive to the fact they are good lads and honest. Sometimes, if they feel they are carrying something, you don't want them to feel like they have to come into training.

"We have to look after them and their well-being, first and foremost. You then count the numbers and we had eight players out as it is. The onus is on the management to think our way around it and find a way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver felt that a ‘flaky’ defensive performance proved Town's downfall on their recent trip to Teesside in the FA Cup and he wants his side to toughen up in that regard.

He added: "They have very partisan support and atmosphere and we have to play the game and try and win. We have got to win the physical fight like we did at home and enjoy games like this and I know the players will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like everyone in the land, you will lose the odd game. But the last time we lost at Hartlepool, we went and won in the next couple of games and have got to do the same thing. One thing that the supporters should know is that we have got character in the team and we will dust himself down and go again."

Last six games: Hartlepool LWLWWL; Harrogate LWLWWL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: M Edwards (Tyne and Wear).