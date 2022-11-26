News you can trust since 1754
Hartlepool v Harrogate: Josh Austerfield on impressing his bosses and stepping up with scoring

THE WORLD Cup break gives Championship and Premier League managerial staff the perfect opportunity to check out the progress of their loanees out at lower-league clubs.

By Leon Wobschall
3 minutes ago

Huddersfield Town are firmly in that bracket, but there were mixed feelings for the watching Mark Fotheringham when he checked out Harrogate Town against Mansfield last weekend.

Matty Daly - one of four loanees there - picked up an injury, while another in Josh Austerfield copped an untimely suspension.

The latter is back in the fray on Teesside today - to hopefully impress in front of any watching Terriers staff and for Harrogate’s.

Harrogate Town loanee Josh Austerfield. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.
The Sulphurites are seeking to book a third-round slot for just the second time in their history but for a second season in succession.

Austerfield, who made the sole senior start of his Huddersfield career thus far in a third-round tie against Plymouth Argyle at the John Smith’s Stadium in January 2021, said: "The manager was there but I was suspended last weekend, which I was gutted about.

"But I am back in this weekend and looking forward to it.

"It is good to see that the (young) lads are getting opportunities there (at Huddersfield) and taking them.

"I spent a lot of time with Brahima (Diarra) last year (at Harrogate) and he is doing really well this year and it's nice to see as he did really well last year.

"For me, it's keep doing what I am doing and playing as many games as possible and I am enjoying myself at Harrogate.

"I want to get some consistency and make my case when I go back in the summer."

Unfortunately, Daly is ruled out for eight weeks with a knee injury and the absence of the six-goal midfielder means others must step up on the goals front in the middle.

Morley-born Austerfield, 21, still waiting for his first senior goal of his professional career, added: "It is what I am looking for and looking forward to it.

"Matty's out for a while, which is not great for us and I know him really well. But it gives me a bit more of a chance higher up.

"Adding goals to my game is something I am looking to do and this might give me a good opportunity to do that."

